Lauren Sánchez recently caused a stir at Donald Trump’s inauguration as Mark Zuckerberg was seen glancing at her racy lingerie style outfit.

Lauren Sánchez was most certainly not on my best dressed list for Donald Trump’s inauguration, and as far as I was concerned, was one of the worst dressed. I understand it may not be easy to decide what to wear, but surely, she should have thought twice about opting for a lacy style bra rather than a blouse under her Alexander McQueen suit.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, was reportedly seen glancing at Lauren Sánchez low-cut outfit and one user said: “Eyes up Zuck,” whilst another said: “Maybe Mark Zuckerberg is human after all?”

Mark Zuckerberg was accompanied by his wife Priscilla Chan to the inauguration who made my worst dressed list for an entirely different reason to Lauren Sánchez. She opted for a demure Bottega Veneta twinset and pearls. It unfortunately looked frumpy, rather than fashionable.

When did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez start dating?

At the time Jeff Bezos was announcing his divorce from wife MacKenzie Scott, news of a romance between Jeff and Lauren Sánchez broke. Lauren Sánchez at the time was also splitting up from Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 13 years.

Who is Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott and Lauren Sánchez’s ex Patrick Whitesell? From left ro right: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at Donald Trump's inauguration, Jeff Bezos and ex wife Mackenzie Scott, Lauren Sánchez with ex Patrick Whitesell. Photos: Getty Images | Getty IImages

Who is MacKenzie Scott?

MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and the couple share four children together, three sons and a daughter. After MacKenzie Scott gained an English degree from Princeton University, she met her future husband Jeff Bezos when he interviewed her for a job at the investment management firm D.E. Shaw when she moved to New York City.

In 2013, she told Vogue magazine that “My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh,” she remembers. “How could you not fall in love with that laugh?”

Vogue magazine also reported that “She began her campaign to win him over by suggesting lunch. Within three months of dating, they were engaged. Three months after that, they were married. At the time, she was 23 years old. This isn’t the handiwork of a woman who is uncertain of anything.”

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott married in 1993 and moved to Seattle to start Amazon after quitting their jobs.

In January 2019, Jeff Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage and said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Jeff Bezos also said in the statement that “We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Who is Lauren Sánchez’s ex Patrick Whitesell?

Before she married Patrick Whitesell Lauren Sánchez became a mum to son Nikko who she had with her former boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. After she split from Tony, she married Patrick Whitesell in August 2005 and they had son Evan in 2006 and daughter Ella in 2008.

Lauren Sánchez’s wedding to talent agent Patrick Whitesell was attended by Hollywood stars such as Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner, the couple divorced in 2019.

When did Lauren Sánchez get engaged to Jeff Bezos?

After starting dating in 2019, the couple got engaged in May 2023 and hosted their engagement party in August of that year.

When is Lauren Sánchez getting married to Jeff Bezos?

In December 2024, it was reported that the couple were planning to get married after Christmas in Aspen, Colorado, but the Amazon founder denied the rumours.

Where is Lauren Sánchez from and what does she do?

Lauren Sánchez is originally from Albuquerque in New Mexico and the Daily Mail has reported that she is an “Emmy winning journalist in her own right and has been a television personality for more than 20 years, working as a news anchor and entertainment reporter as well as TV host and contributor to shows like Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show and Showbiz Tonight.”