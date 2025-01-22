Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, stole the spotlight during the inauguration ceremony, sparking curiosity about his net worth and financial assets.

At just 18 years old and standing at an impressive 6 feet 7 inches tall, Barron is known for using his influence to help his father connect with Gen Z voters. He once encouraged his father to participate in a livestream interview with YouTuber Adin Ross, which attracted approximately 500,000 live viewers.

Barron, now studying at New York University (NYU), is not only influencing his father’s campaign but also gaining attention for his substantial wealth. Reports suggest his net worth, derived from family assets, is approximately $80 million (£64.8 million). His holdings include a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, worth $11 million, located on the Mar-a-Lago estate, and a 30-acre estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, valued at $19 million.

Barron’s trust fund also includes investments in major companies like Alphabet and Amazon, and he owns several luxury watches, such as a $10,000 Rolex Submariner and a $30,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus.

Although the teenager typically prefers a casual look, often seen in jeans and t-shirts, he has also stepped out in more formal attire, including suits and ties from brands like Ralph Lauren and Brooks Brothers. He once donned a $10,000 black suit during the 2018 White House State Dinner held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite Barron’s substantial wealth, his father, Donald Trump, remains the richest member of the Trump dynasty. While exact figures for Trump’s net worth are not publicly disclosed, Forbes has consistently tracked his finances for decades, most recently estimating his wealth at $6.8 billion (£5.5 billion) as of mid-January 2025.

Barron graduated in May from Oxbridge Academy, an exclusive private school near his father’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. As a freshman at NYU, he will attend classes a few miles away from his childhood home in Trump Tower, where his father retains a residence.

He is a student at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Stern is among America's best business schools with a highly selective undergraduate program - only about one in 20 applicants is successful. It has not been shared exactly what classes the 18-year-old is taking at the University or what he is studying.

Barron, the only child of Trump and Melania, has four half-siblings - Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany.