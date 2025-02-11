An astrologer who predicted the Turkish government is about to topple because of the coming death of a senior politician has been seized by police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glamorous Hilal Sarac, who has thousands of social media followers, is accused of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli.

Her forecast predicted that Bahceli had a "very serious lung problem" and would die before the next election. Then she also stated that Erdogan's government would be toppled by the sudden death of a senior government figure forcing an early election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered Sarac's arrest while they investigate "insults" to Erdogan and Bahceli.

Astrologer Hilal Sarac poses in undated photo. She was arrested | Newsflash/NX

In a message to her 155,000 followers on X she said: “I think Devlet Bahceli should have his lungs checked. If I am the best medical astrologer in the country, which I am, he has a very serious lung problem and shortness of breath. If you hide it, then hide it, but if I say it is there, it is there. I swear he won't see the election. The election will be early anyway.”

Then she added that one of Turkey's leading politicians was about to die.

She tweeted: “I'm not brave enough to write who it is, but I think you're smart enough to understand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is a Turkish politician and the founder of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) who has served as the President of Turkey since 2014. (Newsflash) | Newsflash

Sarac stated that her comments were based on medical astrology, a practice that interprets health conditions through astrological charts. Authorities considered her statements to be defamatory and took legal action, resulting in her formal arrest.

The case has triggered debate in Turkey over freedom of speech and the limits of professional commentary.

One social media user wrote: "If astrology is illegal, maybe they should ban horoscopes next."

Another commented: "Regardless of one’s beliefs in astrology, detaining someone for their predictions is a step backwards for democracy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporter of the government responded: "She shouldn’t be making irresponsible statements that can cause unrest."

A critic of the arrest argued: "The judiciary should focus on real crimes rather than what people say online."

The controversy continues as legal proceedings against Sarac move forward.

Story: NewsX