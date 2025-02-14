A Temptation Island star has told how armed crooks put a gun in her face and robbed her home to the tune of €80,000 in jewellery and cash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cristina Rescigni, who has over 170,000 followers on Instagram and has appeared on the Italian version of the hit reality TV show Temptation Island, has opened up about her ordeal last Saturday, February 8.

The 28-year-old influencer and DJ told Italian media: "The greatest terror was not having a gun pointed at my face while I was being robbed. The greatest fear was thinking that I wouldn't be able to defend my daughter, who is just two months old."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cristina Rescigni, 28, was robbed in Florence, Italy | @cristina.rescigni/Newsflash/NX

Cristina and her partner Matteo were the victims of a robbery at their villa in Bagno a Ripoli, just outside Florence. Three armed men broke into the house and stole €80,000 (£66,600) in jewellery and cash.

Cristina said: "We were at home: Matteo and I had spent the afternoon with some relatives, who had come to meet our daughter for the first time."

She added: "Around 7pm, Matteo went out to accompany his relatives. The robbers were probably already in the garden. As soon as he crossed the threshold, one of the crooks pushed him to the ground, pointing a gun at his face and ordering him to be quiet."

The new mum continued: "Three of them entered the house. One was holding Matteo at gunpoint, another approached me and pointed the gun in my face. I told him to lower it because the baby was there. They didn't hit us, but it was still a huge trauma."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the robbers reportedly took Matteo's valuables and then forced him to go upstairs with a gun to his back.

Cristina said: "They were looking for a safe, but we don't have one."

The burglars then took everything of value they had before fleeing. After the attack, Cristina and Matteo found themselves without their phones and with the keys to their cars hidden by the robbers somewhere in the house. Just a month earlier, the family had already suffered a theft of jewellery and bags, but it is not yet clear whether there is a connection between the two robberies.

Story: NewsX