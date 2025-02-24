A beauty pageant contestant has been forced to withdraw from the Mrs South Africa contest after erotic nude images of her resurfaced.

Semi finalist Yolandi Van Dyk, 38, pulled out when pictures from a Playboy shoot in 2011 came back to haunt her.

Her decision to quit was announced by contest organisers on February 18 who raised a clause in all entrants' contracts banning nude or topless photographs or videos.

The clause reads: "The contestant must not have been involved in any past activities that may place Mrs South Africa, its pageant and/or organisers in a compromised and/or humiliating light both publicly or privately. These activities include, but are not limited to, criminality, prostitution, nude public appearances, nude photography and nude videography. Should this come to light, Mrs South Africa reserves the right to withdraw the contestant, with immediate effect."

Contest CEO Joani Jacobs told local media: "We stand for women’s empowerment and the ability to grow, evolve, and redefine oneself. While our current rules have guided our competition, Yolandi’s journey highlights an important conversation about transformation and second chances.

"As society evolves, we may need to reassess our criteria to ensure we continue to uplift and celebrate women in a way that reflects the reality of personal growth. We support Yolandi in her journey and know she will continue to inspire others."

Mrs South Africa is a pageant for married women in South Africa between the ages of 22 and 55 and is due to be screened in September.

In previous interviews Yolandi has been happy to talk about her past as an erotic model.

She told Boobs Realm magazine: "I started with a lingerie shoot, just for portfolio purposes, and the one thing just lead to the next. A few modelling competitions, three music videos, many more photo shoots, ad campaigns and interviews later, I casted for Playboy."

She added: "I’ve had some pretty weird encounters. I’ve had dozens of marriage proposals, naked pics men send to me and so on. But the craziest must have been a mail from a fan offering to pay me to attend an event with him and pretend I’m his girlfriend to make his ex jealous. Obviously I declined."

