This footage showing an influencer dyeing his white cat bright pink has caused outrage with animal lovers accusing him of risking the feline's health for views and likes.

The incident took place in Ufa, Russia, when the influencer, named Ravil Blago, decided to change the appearance of his cat Ceri. The disturbing video shows the poor white cat being professionally dyed pink at a hair salon.

But many of his 120,000 Instagram followers were far from thrilled at the images and said that it was cruel and dangerous for Ceri.

The influencer has hit back, saying the procedure was safe, saying: "Paints based on food colourings are safe, easy to wash off, beetroot juice is used for shades of pink. They do not contain ammonia or harmful substances. Wool dye is a temporary option, easy to apply and wash off."

But his followers were not convinced, with one saying: "Do you think she's a toy or something?!"

While another said: "What kind of animal abuse is this? What was it for and why?"

And a third chimed: "What can I say... In a word, influencers. For the sake of likes and hype, they will do anything."

Many followers reportedly said they were unsubscribing from the influencer and called on others to do the same.

