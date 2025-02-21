Debris from Elon Musk's Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lights up the night sky before crashing in Poland

By Joseph Golder
21st Feb 2025, 11:03am
This footage shows debris from Elon Musk's Falcon 9 space rocket lighting up the night sky as it flies over Poland before some of it crashed into a garden.

The video shows burning debris from the SpaceX rocket on Wednesday, February 19 that was reportedly launched on February 1 in California. The images show it burning as it shoots across the night sky over a wind farm.

The Polish Space Agency confirmed that the debris was from a SpaceX rocket. There have reportedly been sightings of the debris in Denmark, Sweden and England. Some pieces of the rocket reportedly crashed into Poland and may have landed in Ukraine as well.

A Polish man named Adam Borucki apparently discovered some of the remains of a second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in his backyard.

The Polish police, fire brigade, chemical team and representatives of the Polish Space Agency have been inspecting locations where debris has fallen.

Astronomer Karol Wojcicki told local media: "I don't recall such a clearly visible deorbit of a second-stage rocket over Poland before. It's very spectacular and many people recorded the event. In reality, such phenomena don't happen often over densely populated areas. They usually take place over the ocean."

