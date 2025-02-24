This footage shows the Colombian pop superstar Shakira attending a carnival incognito with her kids, with the family dressed up and wearing face paint.

The images were reportedly filmed by the superstar herself during the Guacherna at the Barranquilla Carnival and show Shakira and her kids dancing during one of the world's biggest carnivals.

La Guacherna is one of the most anticipated parades of the Barranquilla Carnival, which takes place at night along one of the main streets of the city. Thousands of people gather at the event to dance and display carnival culture.

Shakira, right, and her children, left, in disguise for the carnival in Barranquilla, Colombia, undated. Note: Private photo taken from social media | @shakira/Newsflash/NX

Gonzalo Guarin, director of the Palo e' Muerte costume collective, revealed that Shakira's participation in the Guacherna was planned with absolute discretion to guarantee her safety.

As he explained to local media, contact was made through mutual friends, who asked him for support so that the singer could experience the Barranquilla Carnival without being recognised.

He said: "They called us and asked us for the favour because she wanted to enjoy the event, but she needed to do so with total secrecy."

The plan was carefully structured so that Shakira would join the parade without attracting attention.

He said: “If someone found out, everything would be ruined. That is why we incorporated her into the group as another member, without photos, without mentions. In fact, none of the participants knew that she was with us, only me."

Even before the parade began, the artist and her children shared time with the members of the group.

Guarin said: “She waited sitting on a kerb until we started the parade. Everything went according to plan and at an agreed point, near La Tiendecita, she left without being detected.”

For him, the most challenging thing was keeping the secret.

He said: "The temptation to tell someone was always there, but we knew that if the news leaked out, it would be impossible to control the situation. The key was to treat her like any other person, without giving her special treatment or doing anything that would arouse suspicion."

The singer later shared snaps of her disguise, and captioned them (in Spanish): "Proud to teach my kids about my culture and the joy of my people. Long live La Guacherna at Carnaval!"

