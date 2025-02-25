A body-building champion has been found dead in a bar men's room after apparently shooting himself twice with a handgun.

International body culture star Grishall Disner had been drinking at the trendy Kows Bar in Mexico City, Mexico, on February 19 when he left his table and went to the bathroom.

Horrified drinkers heard two shots and when they rushed into the lavatory they found Grishall with two bullet wounds to his stomach and his head.

Grishall, whose dad Jorge Disner is the city's homicide commander in the Attorney General's Office, was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The 23-year-old bodybuilder had become a huge star in the sport scooping both the Mr America and Mr Mexico titles.

His gruelling training videos on Instagram and TikTok won him thousands of social media followers where he became a fitness motivation influencer.

Some local media reports say Grishall had been drinking heavily before he went to the bathroom.

Despite his death being an apparent suicide police are said to be pulling security footage from CCTV cameras to see if anyone else could have been involved in his death.

