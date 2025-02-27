Wealthy Trump fan and influencer Kinga Strogoff has expressed interest in acquiring Polish football club Lechia Gdansk, aiming to "make it great again".

Lechia Gdansk, currently facing financial difficulties and positioned 17th in the Ekstraklasa league, has attracted the attention of an investment group led by Strogoff, who has Polish roots.

Strogoff, CEO of Second Street Iron & Metal Co., Inc., and a global ambassador for AMP FIT and GLOW Beverages, is known for her connections with prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump.

Influencer Kinga Strogoff poses in undated photo. She reportedly plans to buy Lechia Gdansk football club.

Strogoff told local media that Lechia Gdansk has the potential to become the third-largest team in Poland in terms of revenue and fan base.

She said: "For me, there is nothing more important than building a lasting legacy, and Lechia Gdansk fits that vision very well."

Strogoff added: "Poland is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe, and the imminent spectre of Lechia Gdansk's collapse really breaks my heart."

She also addressed concerns regarding the current ownership, revealing that she had previously attempted to open negotiations with club owner Paolo Urfer.

Kinga added: "We contacted Paolo Urfer in October 2024 with an offer of investment. We didn’t get any response then. We contacted him again through a representative in December. At that time, Paolo was willing to talk to me. He thought I was someone worth talking to. We later found out that he had changed his mind and didn’t intend to sell before the summer. I have no idea what his current position is now, but it seems that there is no plan to sell at the moment."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a potential deal, Strogoff said she remains committed to her vision, adding that her plan involves long-term investment and strategic management rather than short-term financial gains.

Lechia Gdansk was founded on August 7, 1945 as BOP Baltia Gdansk, originally established for workers rebuilding Polish seaports after the Second World War.

Financial difficulties in the 1990s led to unsuccessful mergers and a collapse that forced the club to restart from the sixth tier in 2001. However, Lechia made a remarkable comeback, achieving successive promotions and returning to the second division by 2005.

They re-established themselves in the top tier, winning the Polish Cup and Super Cup in 2019. Despite ongoing financial struggles, the club remains a significant force in Polish football, with a passionate fanbase and a history of resilience.

