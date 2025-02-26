A millionaire's son who has been charged with negligent homicide over a deadly boating accident in Mallorca has had his passport seized.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Viehof, 35, heir to the Allkauf supermarket fortune and son of its founder Klaus Viehof, 62, had his passport confiscated by the judge at Investigation Court No. 1 in Manacor in the east of Mallorca, during a hearing.

He has reportedly been charged with negligent homicide and failure to render assistance over the death of Guillem Comamala, a young volleyball talent aged 20, who the German is said to have run over with his yacht. The tragic incident took place on the evening of August 23 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Viehof, 35 who has been charged with manslaughter after the incident in Mallorca, Spain | Newsflash

Guillem, his uncle and his cousin, aged 13, were catching squid in a three-metre fishing boat off the port of Cala Bona.

As they were about to chug back to the harbour at around 9.15 pm, the teenager noticed a ship speeding toward them.

It was La Luna, a 20m-long million-dollar yacht weighing 30 tonnes, which was heading straight toward the fishing dinghy in the night-dark sea.

The 20-metre-long yacht La Luna | Newsflash

The fishermen tried to avoid the boat, but the yacht rammed the small boat at full speed and ripped off the engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guillem suffered fatal head injuries on impact and fell overboard. His uncle and cousin were unharmed.

The yacht did not stop after the crash and continued to travel at high speed. It was only hours later that investigators found the ship in the port of Porto Cristo.

Witnesses report that passengers on the luxury yacht had attracted attention hours before the accident by driving recklessly in a dinghy.

The Guardia Civil investigators concluded that the yacht was travelling at excessive speed in the coastal area, apparently at more than 20 knots (37 kph).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victim Guillem Comamala, 20, poses in undated photo. He was killed in the yacht accident in Mallorca, Spain. (Newsflash) | Newsflash

But the captain of the fishing boat is also said to be partly to blame due to inadequate lighting.

Viehof said during the hearing that he did not notice the collision at the time. He said that he had not driven recklessly and had not been drinking anything. After the hearing, the judge decided to confiscate the defendant's passport and revoke his licence to drive boats.

Fernando Mateas, Viehof's lawyer, said: "He didn't notice. A yacht that weighs more than 20 tonnes has very little contact with a 3.20-metre-long boat. It's like a bus lightly touching a stationary bicycle with its stern. You don't necessarily notice it."

Story: NewsX