A British journalist who has gone missing in Brazil had boarded a bus for Rio before she vanished, say police as the search for her enters its 16th day.

Charlotte Alice Peet, 32, a freelance journalist for outlets such as Al Jazeera, The Telegraph, The Evening Standard, The Times and The Independent, disappeared in Sao Paulo on February 8.

Police now say she boarded a bus at Tiete Bus Station in Sao Paulo, bound for Rio de Janeiro. She had reportedly been exchanging messages with a friend living in Rio de Janeiro.

Charlotte Peet, 32. She disappeared in Sao Paulo, Brazil | Newsflash/NX

The case is being handled by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) in Sao Paulo. Police are looking for CCTV footage to reconstruct Charlotte's movements, as she was typically in regular contact with her family in London.

The sudden lack of communication has reportedly alarmed her relatives, who are now receiving support from the British Embassy.

According to a police report, Peet's friend, reportedly an American woman, stated that, days after speaking to Charlotte, the British woman's family informed her that she had not been heard from again.

The friend, not named, said that Charlotte had contacted her on February 8 to ask if she could stay at her house in Rio. But there was no room available and Charlotte had to look for another solution.

A few days later, her family told her that they had completely lost contact with her.

The Public Security Department said that the British woman's disappearance is being investigated by the police.

Charlotte Peet, 32, who has previously worked as a foreign correspondent in Brazil, last contacted a friend on February 8. | Charlotte Peet on LinkedIn

They said: "The case is being investigated by the 5th Missing Persons Division of the DHPP, which is carrying out investigations to locate the missing person and clarify the facts."

The British Embassy in Brazil previously said in a statement: "We are assisting the family of the British citizen and are in contact with the local authorities."

Later reports said that calls are still going through Charlotte's phone but no one is picking up. A friend named as Alexandra Pereira told Brazilian media that she believes that Charlotte is simply missing of her own free will, but expressed concern about the lack of answers.

Alexandra said: "I pray she is just disconnected, but it is strange. We have tried calling, and sending messages, and nothing is read. On LinkedIn, she appears online and her phone is on. I hope they find her as soon as possible."

Charlotte's friends and family have asked anybody aware of her whereabouts to report them to the local authorities.

