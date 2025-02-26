Paraglider screams 'No!' as he films female pal crashing into building in Brazil - but she's saved in 'miracle'
The incident took place in Santos, on the coast of Sao Paulo, in Brazil, at 2.38pm on Saturday. The footage, filmed by one of the paragliders, named as 52-year-old Marcio Sobral, shows him flying high above buildings on a cloudy afternoon, with the unnamed woman operating a red paraglider appearing to descend dangerously close to the rooftops.
She continues to descend, with the paraglider filming saying in Portuguese: "No! Oh my God, no!"
Firefighters reported that the owner of an apartment helped the paraglider inside his apartment and incredibly, she was not injured in the incident. Her equipment remained stuck on the roof and was removed later.
Experienced pilot Marcio said the incident occurred because his colleague, who had only been paragliding for a year, got caught in a sudden gust of strong wind.
He said that he feared the worst as he watched her hit the building, describing the outcome as a "miracle".
Marcio told local media: "God left her hanging at the top of the building. Her seat ended up in front of a window, and a resident managed to pull her inside. She was rescued without a single scratch. I've never seen anything like it—it was a miracle, in my view."
It is currently unclear if the police are investigating the incident.
Story: NewsX
