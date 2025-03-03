A woman left with massive debts after losing most of her left hand in a horrific car crash has told how she turned to the adult platform OnlyFans to pay them off.

Elisa Corda spent years in surgery and rehab after her hand was crushed after she crashed her company car in a collision with a truck in Turin, Italy, in 2016.

But a series of court rulings blamed her for the accident. She was left with legal and medical bills of more than £50,000 and she struggled to find other work.

As part of her rehab Elisa, now 39, turned to weightlifting to get her body back in shape after three months in a hospital bed. And after a coach invented a bespoke prosthetic hook for her to clamp on barbells she became an Italian para-powerlifting champion.

But in a second blow, Covid killed off live sports events and Elisa found herself struggling financially again.

Now the mum-of-one has became an astonishing hit on the erotic platform OnlyFans with clips of her training in revealing workout kits.

She explained to Italian media: "There are fans who pay to see my performances but there are also those who only want to receive self-esteem messages from me.

"Many write to me even just to encourage me. Since we opened the profile we have earned about €2,000 (£1,651) a month."

One typical clip shows Elisa bench pressing dumbbells wearing skin-tight briefs and a revealing crop top.

All the clips, she says, are directed by her husband. But, says Elisa, they have had to fight off bids to hijack her content for other platforms.

She explained: "Creating content for a platform that has precise access rules does not mean authorising anyone to share it without consent. This body is mine and I am the owner of the images and videos of that body. And I am always the only one who can decide whether to publish them or where to publish them to monetise them. Victims must not remain silent."

