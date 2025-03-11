An 11-year-old girl has died after inhaling deodorant from a spray can in a dangerous internet challenge called “chroming” that has blown up on TikTok.

Brenda Sophia Melo de Santana died after inhaling an aerosol deodorant in Bom Jardim, in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco on Sunday, March 9.

City officials said that the young girl arrived at the Dr Miguel Arraes Municipal Hospital at 4.24 pm after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest in the ambulance on the way there. She arrived unconscious and medics spent 40 minutes trying to revive Brenda. They were not successful and she was declared dead.

Brenda Sophia Melo de Santana, 11, died after inhaling aerosol deodorant in Bom Jardim, Pernambuco in Brazil (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Her body was sent to a morgue for autopsy before being released to her family for burial. The authorities said that Brenda died due to "possible oral inhalation of aerosol deodorant". The authorities are investigating her death.

The 19 de Julho Elementary School (Eref) where Brenda was a pupil, also mourned the death, reportedly saying on social media: “May her memory remain alive in our hearts. Our condolences to the family.”

In September last year, a 12-year-old English boy called Cesar Watson-King suffered a heart attack and nearly died after participating in the dangerous TikTok trend Chroming involves the inhalation of chemical substances as recreational drugs or as part of a number of dangerous internet challenges that are trending on social media.

