Dolphins put on a spectacular show for fishermen off the coast of Colombia

This is the fin-tastic moment a pod of dolphins put of a spectacular acrobatic show for fishermen off the coast of Colombia.

Footage obtained by news agency Newsflash of the spontaneous display in the Pacific Ocean near Bahia Solano, Colombia, was caught by one of the dazed crew on February 17.

Clearly enjoying their amazing leaps, the playful creatures jump 10ft out of the water as they race ahead of the fishing boat.

The clip attracted widespread attention online and one social media user named as juantinjaca4229' said: "What an incredible moment.

"And to think that there are stupid people who only want to kill life in the sea."

Some experts say dolphins often leap from the sea for sheer fun or to show off their prowess in the water.

Others say they are sometimes hunting the same shoals of fish as the fishing boats and are keeping an eye on other members of their pod.

