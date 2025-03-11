OnlyFans model Maite Sasdelli causes outrage by having sex at Flamengo-Vasco da Gama derby in Brazil
Goggle-eyed soccer fans spotted flame-haired erotic actress Maite Sasdelli straddling a man with just a flag to cover their modesty during a top-tier match on March 8.
Maite and her partner were at a Serie A league showdown between Sao Paulo's CR Flamengo team and rivals Vasco da Gama. But draped in a red and black Flamengo flag the pair apparently seemed more concerned with scoring themselves than any of the on-pitch action.
One image shows how as she straddles her unnamed partner, he clamps an arm around Maite's waist pulling her closer. Another sexy snap shows Maite leaning back as she hitches up a replica Flamengo shirt provocatively.
Flamengo and Vasco Da Gama are both from Rio de Janeiro, and have one of the strongest rivalries in Brazil. Their clashes have been known as the Clássico dos Milhões (the derby of the millions) for a century, and the fixture holds the record in world football for having an attendance over 100,000 the most often. At Satursday’s game, played at the world-famous Maracana stadium, Flamengo won 2-1.
But the images of Maite were condemned when they emerged on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
One user named as Vazadosfamosos, said: “In a serious country she would be arrested, but we live in an open-air brothel.”
Another added: "End of days; imagine the children, parents of families having to see this type of scene." And Big Issue posted scornfully: "Models.”
Despite its image as an easy-going society, public obscenity is strictly forbidden in Brazil with offenders often jailed for up to 12 months with hefty fines.
Maite turned to OnlyFans and other adult sites like Pornhub after she won Brazil's most beautiful vagina contest in 2022. At one time the raunchy redhead boasted that she can earn GBP 80,000 a month dressing up as Jessica Rabbit for her kinky fans.
Story: NewsX