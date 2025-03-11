An OnlyFans porn star has been torn off a strip after apparently being caught scoring with a man on a packed football club terrace.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goggle-eyed soccer fans spotted flame-haired erotic actress Maite Sasdelli straddling a man with just a flag to cover their modesty during a top-tier match on March 8.

Maite and her partner were at a Serie A league showdown between Sao Paulo's CR Flamengo team and rivals Vasco da Gama. But draped in a red and black Flamengo flag the pair apparently seemed more concerned with scoring themselves than any of the on-pitch action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OnlyFans model Maite Sasdelli, right, was reportedly captured in an intimate moment in the stadium stands during a Flamengo game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Newsflash/NX

One image shows how as she straddles her unnamed partner, he clamps an arm around Maite's waist pulling her closer. Another sexy snap shows Maite leaning back as she hitches up a replica Flamengo shirt provocatively.

Flamengo and Vasco Da Gama are both from Rio de Janeiro, and have one of the strongest rivalries in Brazil. Their clashes have been known as the Clássico dos Milhões (the derby of the millions) for a century, and the fixture holds the record in world football for having an attendance over 100,000 the most often. At Satursday’s game, played at the world-famous Maracana stadium, Flamengo won 2-1.

But the images of Maite were condemned when they emerged on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Maite Sasdelli poses in undated photo | @maitesasdellireal/Newsflash

One user named as Vazadosfamosos, said: “In a serious country she would be arrested, but we live in an open-air brothel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: "End of days; imagine the children, parents of families having to see this type of scene." And Big Issue posted scornfully: "Models.”

Despite its image as an easy-going society, public obscenity is strictly forbidden in Brazil with offenders often jailed for up to 12 months with hefty fines.

Maite turned to OnlyFans and other adult sites like Pornhub after she won Brazil's most beautiful vagina contest in 2022. At one time the raunchy redhead boasted that she can earn GBP 80,000 a month dressing up as Jessica Rabbit for her kinky fans.

Story: NewsX