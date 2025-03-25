A grandfather who sacrificed his life to save his wife during a horror crash on the M60 motorway has been hailed as a hero by his grieving family.

David Lalgee, 64, died after a runaway lorry crossed the central reservation and smashed into oncoming traffic near Manchester on Thursday, March 20. In his final moments, David swerved his car to absorb the full impact of the crash - shielding his wife Jo from certain death.

“David saved my life,” Jo, 57, told MailOnline. “It was a miracle that I walked away from the accident. He did everything he could to stop the lorry from hitting me. He sacrificed his life to save mine and I’ll be forever grateful to him for that.”

“When we saw the lorry break through the central reservation, David knew exactly what was going to happen. He said to me, ‘Ok, here we go.’ He manoeuvred the car so that he took the full impact.”

Although Jo survived with broken ribs, David suffered fatal injuries. Emergency responders did everything they could to save him, but he died shortly after the crash.

Now, the family has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help with funeral expenses and to honour David’s memory. “Hi, my name is Reuben, the husband of David’s daughter,” wrote his son-in-law, Reuben Morley, on the fundraising page. “On Thursday 20th March our hearts were shattered into a thousand pieces as we lost David to a tragic road traffic accident on the M60 motorway.”

“David’s last moments on earth were spent how he so often lived — protecting the ones he loved. And because of his heroics on the night, nobody else lost their life. I have set up this GoFundMe on behalf of the whole family to ease the financial burden of a funeral at this difficult and heartbreaking time.”

Reuben added a personal note, revealing he would be running his first 100-mile ultramarathon in honour of David. “David was convinced I would finish this race within 24 hours. For this reason, I am dedicating my race to him. If you would like to sponsor me towards this cause, any amount would be greatly appreciated.”

David, a former police officer turned church minister, was known for a life of service. He had worked with Humberside Police, trained as a nurse, ran a care home, and led an Evangelical church in Blackpool. He was returning home to Manchester from visiting family when the crash occurred.

“David died a hero,” Reuben told MailOnline. “It all happened in a split second, but David died in the way he had led his life — by putting other people before himself.”

Jo said she hopes to continue her husband’s legacy by caring for others: “He gave me the confidence to be the person I am today. So many people have reached out to say how he changed their lives too.” He was an amazing example of an altruistic person, and now my duty is to look after people.”

Police say the lorry collided with two cars before crossing the central reservation and hitting two more vehicles. The motorway was closed overnight as investigations continued.

David leaves behind nine grandchildren, his wife, and a family who describe him as a man who “always went out of his way to help people.”