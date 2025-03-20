A fundraiser set up about the sudden loss of father Stuart Jackson has faced backlash and calls for the money to be paid back.

The family and friends of a man who tragically died after falling from an e-scooter were left shocked when it emerged he was a convicted sex offender. A fundraiser was set up in memory of Stuart Jackson after he died after falling from the scooter on February 21 while riding in Highland Park, on the Gold Coast, Australia, on February 21.

The 40-year-old left behind pregnant wife, Kellie, and a GoFundMe was launched to support her and their child by a family member, as well as paying for funeral arrangements - raising $18,000.

However, the grieving family has been left facing a backlash after it emerged that in 2014, Jackson pleaded guilty to sexual assault and making recordings in breach of privacy. During court proceedings, he claimed he was drunk and high on ecstasy after going clubbing in Brisbane.

The court was told he followed two male friends and a 22-year-old woman back to an apartment, where the woman passed out drunk in the bedroom. While the other two friends left to call a taxi, Jackson used his mobile phone to photograph the woman in indecent poses and filmed himself kissing and caressing her semi-nude body.

After being caught by his friends, they called police, who confiscated Jackson's phone and uncovered the photos and a video recording. He was later handed a nine-month suspended jail sentence.

Before the revelations, family member Leesa Kenyon said Jackson and Kellie had been trying for a child for several years and had recently bought a home.

"Everything is so overwhelming at the moment. We are all trying to stay strong for Kellie in this heart-wrenching time," Ms Kenyon told Daily Mail Australia. The accident is one you would never want anyone to have to deal with, let alone being four weeks off having a baby. It breaks my heart."

A description on the GoFundMe said Jackson was a "fantastic, loyal, caring, hard-working husband... in his prime preparing to introduce his baby girl-to-be into the world". "Words can not describe the heartache of this tragedy for all family and friends," it added.

But when his criminal history emerged, people began leaving angry comments, demanding the money be repaid. "I guess it's mostly for his unborn child. But still they shouldn't be posting him as a 'nice guy'," said one person. "Maybe the money would be better switched to his victim," said another.

"Give it to his wife and baby. Help them set up a better life without him," said one person on social media. "Or a trust fund for bubba when she is older? Either way the mother has lost an income and will likely struggle. Kids are expensive."

When being sentenced for his crimes, the court heard Jackson expressed remorse and shame for his intoxicated behaviour. The court was also told Jackson had a clean history and had not intended on sharing or uploading the indecent recordings.

The GoFundMe page has since been deactivated.