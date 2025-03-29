Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lim Yoona was part of the K-pop girls group Girls’ Generation which debuted in 2017.

Lim Yoona, also known as YoonA, is a K-pop star turned actress. She was originally in Girls’ Generation and their subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG. Her acting breakthrough was in the TV drama You Are My Destiny, which won her Best New Actress at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Three months ago, the couture fashion house Valentino announced that Lim Yoona had been appointed as a brand ambassador, the announcement read: “Valentino is pleased to announce its latest Brand Ambassador, @Yoona__Lim

“The South Korean singer, actress and model seamlessly embodies Valentino’s core values, exemplifying creativity, authenticity and care in all of her pursuits.”

In response to Valentino’s announcement, Lim Yoona , said: “Beyond mere beauty, I am deeply inspired by the traditional aesthetics that Valentino has cultivated over decades and the unique harmony it is set to create under the vision of the new Creative Director, Alessandro Michele.”

Kim Soo Hyun: Who is Lim Yoona and did she date the actor? Here she is at the Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino) | (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino)

Lim Yoona has 17.6 million Instagram followers and there were reports that she was linked romantically to actor Kim Soo Hyun, but this has never been confirmed by either actors.

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Lim Yoona was asked “You first stepped into the limelight in 2007 when you debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation. It has been more than a decade since your debut — how do you feel looking back? Has anything changed?”

Lim Yoona said in response that “In terms of who ‘I’ am as a person, not much has changed fundamentally — the core remains similar. But I think there is a maturity that comes with the 18 years that have passed. I’ve grown by building on the insights and wisdom gained through my experiences over those years.”

What is the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun?

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun relates to allegations that he was involved with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. His agency Gold Medalist has refuted these allegations.

Who was Kim Sae-ron?

Actress Kim Sae-ron was found unresponsive by a friend at her home in Seoul on Sunday, February 16, and was later pronounced dead. She had started her career at the age of nine and was regarded as one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses.

She gained recognition for her breakout role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, for which she won the award for best new actress at the Korean Film Awards. She was the star of Netflix series Bloodhounds, in which two boxers join forces with a moneylender to take down a loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.