A post has gone viral on social media alleging that Choo Shung-hoon paid for the costs related to Kim Sae-ron’s funeral.

Bloodhounds star Kim Sae-ron was found dead by a friend at her home in Seoul, South Korea, on February 16, 2025. Kim Sae-ron was only nine when she made her acting debut as orphan Jinhee in A Brand New Life in 2009. She then appeared in the action-thriller The Man from Nowhere and went on to star in The Neighbor in 2012, A Girl at My Door in 2014 and also starred in the drama series Mirror of the Witch.

Recently, the ex-boyfriend of Kim Sae-ron, known only as “K” said that actor Kim Soo Hyun had no involvement in her death. In an exclusive interview with Korean media outlet THE FACT, he said: “As someone who knew Sae-ron better than anyone else, it’s absurd to me that her aunt suddenly appears, claims to be part of her bereaved family, and is now pushing the narrative that Kim Sae-ron died because of Kim Soo Hyun.”

He also said: Why do you think her biological parents aren’t the ones stepping forward? Don’t you think it might be because they are the ones she wanted to escape from?”

Who is Choo Sung-hoon and did he pay for Kim Sae-ron’s funeral? Choo Sung-hoon who is better known as Yoshihiro Akiyama speaks during the UFC press conference at Shinjuku Wald 9 on September 6, 2011 in Tokyo, Japan. The UFC will hold the Japan Tournament on February 26, 2012. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

What is the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun?

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun relates to allegations that he was involved with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. His agency Gold Medalist has refuted these allegations.

Who is Choo Sung-hoon?

Choo Sung-hoon is a Japanese mixed martial artist and Judoka who won the gold medal at the 2001 Asian Championships for South Korea. His name is Yoshihiro Akiyama and he is also known as Choo Sung-hoon and has the nickname Sexyama.

Did he pay for Kim Sae-ron’s funeral?

Although there are rumours circulating that Choo Sung-hoon paid for Kim Sae-ron’s funeral, he has refuted these claims. Soompi has reported that “On March 26, Choo Sung Hoon’s agency BONBOOENT denied the rumors, stating, “The claim that Choo Sung Hoon covered Kim Sae Ron’s funeral expenses is untrue.”

The agency also said: “While Choo Sung Hoon did appear as a guest on the same variety show as the late actress in the past, they only met once on the program and did not have any personal relationship.”

The agency added that“This baseless rumor about him covering the funeral costs has been suddenly spreading through social media and YouTube without any truth to it.”