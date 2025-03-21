According to reports Jung Hae-in became friends with actor Kim Soo Hyun as they both appeared in the show, Good Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Jung Hae-in has no involvement in the continuing Kim Soo Hyun controversy, it seems that his ‘friendship’ with the actor is bothering fans on social media. One wrote on X: “I feel the same about jung haein, he still follows him on Instagram.. And he’s kind of my favorite (or was idk).”

Pinkvilla reported that “The core of the criticism stemmed from the fact that Jung Hae In was still following Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram, which many commenters interpreted as a sign of support or endorsement for the embattled actor. While Jung Hae In has not made any public statements regarding the controversy, the backlash against him is noticeable and difficult to ignore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jung Hae-in is South Korean actor who appeared in AOA Black’s music video Moya back in 2013. He went on to make his official acting debut in the series Bride of the Century and has also appeared in While You Were Sleeping and Prison Playbook.

There were rumours that Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’S Jisoo were dating as they both appeared in the drama Snowdrop back in 2023, but nothing was ever confirmed. He has been linked to several other actresses, including Chae Soo-bin and the website Lifestyle Asia reported that “The actors were the lead duo of A Piece of Your Mind, from where all the dating rumours emanated. Unlike his other rumoured relationships, this one was only a figment of his fans’ imagination who simply thought that their electric on-screen chemistry meant something more on the outside. But with no official confirmation, these rumours died down quickly.”

Who is Jung Hae-in as he appears to be impacted negatively by the Kim Soo Hyun controversy? Actor Jung Hae-in attends the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards at KBS Hall on November 29, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Jung Hae-in is a brand ambassador for Dior and has 14.7 million followers on Instagram. Jung Hae-in became a Dior ambassador at the end of 2023 and wore the designer label at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Seven days ago, he posted a photograph of him advertising the Dior Gallop bag. In response to the post, one fan wrote: “You’re one of the most amazing people I have ever seen in this life, we love you and we will always support you, so don’t let yourself be shaken by comments from mean people! Love u 💜,” whilst another wrote: “Even if they say what I'm not going to hate you. I love you so much your my bias 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 so be strong and safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Day recently released a statement about actor Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in the show. Good Day’s production team took to their official social media account to write: “We apologize for causing concern to viewers of ‘Good Day,” and then went on to say that “We've decided to edit out Kim Soo-hyun’s appearances as much as possible. We recognize the seriousness of the controversy and are prioritizing viewer feedback as we move forward with production.”

The Good Day production team went on to say that “As long as the controversy continues, we believe it could damage the purpose of ‘Good Day,’ which began with good intentions, as well as the sincerity of the other cast members and the support of our viewers.”

Although Kim Soo Hyun did take part in the March 13 recording of the show, the public backlash against the actor has continued to grow and the show has been flooded with fans asking for the actor to be removed. Kim Soo Hyun was featured in the fifth episode of the show and appeared briefly with other cast members in group scenes.

However, the Good Day production team said: “The March 16 episode was a hastily reedited version with Kim Soo-hyun’s scenes removed. As a result, the broadcast was about 10 minutes shorter than usual, and some details were lacking.”