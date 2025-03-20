Kim Soo Hyun appeared in the Netflix series Queen of Tears which also stars Kim ji-won and Park Sung-hoon.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the K-drama Queen of Tears on Netflix, it is written by Park Ji-eun and directed by Jang Young-woo. It is about the love story of a husband and wife who attempt to stay together against the odds.

The synopsis on Netflix for Queen of Tears reads: “They’re both big-time bosses: She reigns over a sea of department stores, and he’s the head of legal for a chain of supermarkets. Their high-profile wedding secured them as the couple of the century. But when their marriage hits a rough patch and a near-tragedy strikes, Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in must reckon with their love for each other like never before.”

When it came to how much Kim Soo Hyun earned for his role in Netflix’s Queen of Tears, The Korea Times reported in 2024 that Kim Soo Hyun “has agreed to a fee of 5 billion won ($3.7 million). This agreement translates to about 300 million won per episode, according to the Hankook Ilbo, a sister publication of The Korea Times.”

Park hyung-sik has reportedly recently taken over from Kim Soo Hyun as South Korea’s highest-paid actor and according to Pinkvilla , Park hyung-sik “reportedly earned 500 million KRW for his appearance in each episode of Doctor Slump (2023), also starring Park Shin Hye.”

Kim Soo Hyun played the character of Baek Hyun-woo in Queen of Tears and Hong Hae-in is played by Kim Ji-won. In January 2025, The Korea Times reported that “Messages Kim Soo-hyun exchanged with fans on the communication platform Bubble surfaced online last week, as reported by Newsis and other outlets.

“According to the messages, a fan made a playful suggestion to the actor: “Marry (Kim) Ji-won quickly ... Make your relationship public and show everyone how much you love each other. Announce to the world that you’re each other’s everything. Please get married.”

“In response, Kim wrote, “I hope you will now view the drama as just a drama,” denying the dating rumours.” Kim Ji-won’s name has recently been linked once again to Kim Soo Hyun when the Garosero Research Institute hosted its third live broadcast on March 12 and mentioned Kim Ji-won as an actress who Kim Soo Hyun reportedly dated. Other stars mentioned included the late actress Kim Sae ron and Lim Na-young.

On January 27, 2025, Kim Ji-won shared a video of herself advertising Bvlgari jewellery and the caption read: “For the Year of the Snake, we’ve come together with the Serpenti collection of Bulgaria, which symbolises change and evolution.”

Fans have responded to this post and one wrote: “Today after reading KSH news, I feel so lucky that Ms. Won didn’t get involved. You deserve to meet a better person,” whilst another wrote: “Don’t ever work with Kim Soo Hyun again. Protect yourself.” Another comment read: “Keep Jiwon safe!”

it is possible to watch Netflix’s Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji-won in the UK.