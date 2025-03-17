South Korean actress Kim Ji-won has 14.6 million followers on Instagram.

In September 2024, Bvlgari took to their Facebook page to announce that actress Kim Ji-won had become one of their new brand ambassadors. The statement read: “Bvlgari is proud to welcome the newest member of the family. Brand Ambassador Kim Ji-won who attended the opening night of the ‘Eternally Reborn’ exhibition in Seoul.”

Following Bvlgari’s announcements, many fans reacted and one wrote: “Our Queen Kim Ji Won… gorgeous as ever,” whilst another wrote: “Good choice, she will be a great ambassador!!”

Kim Ji-won appeared in TV shows such as The Heirs in 2013 and Descendants of the Sun in 2016. She later appeared in Fight for My Way, Arthdale Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City and My Liberation Notes in 2022.

Kim Ji-won appeared with Kim Soo Hyun in the hit K-drama, Queen of Tears, which became the highest-rated show in South Korea. In January 2025, The Korea Times reported that “Messages Kim Soo-hyun exchanged with fans on the communication platform Bubble surfaced online last week, as reported by Newsis and other outlets.

“According to the messages, a fan made a playful suggestion to the actor: “Marry (Kim) Ji-won quickly ... Make your relationship public and show everyone how much you love each other. Announce to the world that you’re each other’s everything. Please get married.”

“In response, Kim wrote, “I hope you will now view the drama as just a drama,” denying the dating rumours.”

Kim Ji-won’s name has recently been linked once again to Kim Soo Hyun when the Garosero Research Institute hosted its third live broadcast on March 12 and mentioned Kim Ji-won as an actress who Kim Soo Hyun reportedly dated. Other stars mentioned included the late actress Kim Sae ron and Lim Na-young.

On January 27, 2025, Kim Ji-won shared a video of herself advertising Bvlgari jewellery and the caption read: “For the Year of the Snake, we’ve come together with the Serpenti collection of Bulgaria, which symbolises change and evolution.”

Fans have responded to this post and one wrote: “Today after reading KSH news, I feel so lucky that Ms. Won didn’t get involved. You deserve to meet a better person,” whilst another wrote: “Don’t ever work with Kim Soo Hyun again. Protect yourself.” Another comment read: “Keep Jiwon safe!”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, Kim Ji-won revealed that “When I walk alone, I listen to music and organise my daily routine, and I like that my worries fly away."