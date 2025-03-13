K-pop star and actress Sulli was found dead at the age of 25 in 2019.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sulli, actress, singer and former K-pop band member, was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam, South Korea. The 25 year old had failed to answer phone calls, so her manager went to check on her at her home where she discovered Sulli’s body.

According to the Associated Press, Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department said at the time that “The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death.” According to reports, there was no sign of intrusion and there was also no suicide note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New York Times reported at the time of Sulli’s death that “Sulli was known for being relatively candid in an industry that often rewarded glossy conformity, said Jeff Benjamin, the K-pop columnist at Billboard. “She really was an outspoken star in an industry that probably would have rather had her stay quiet.”

Who was K-pop star Sulli, when did she die, did she work with Kim Soo Hyun? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Sulli became an actress in 2015 after quitting as a member of K-pop group f(x). The group consists of Victoria, Amber, Luna and Krystal and of course Sulli before she decided to leave it.

The BBC reported at the time of Sulli’s death that “Some believe the artist, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, suspended her K-pop work after struggling with the abuse she got online.

“Police have said they believe Sulli may have taken her own life but are investigating all possibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did Sulli work with Kim Soo Hyun?

Yes. Sulli worked with Kim Soo Hyun in the 2017 film Real. India Times has reported that “As the film's release approached, the public's interest in the movie's plot and the on-screen chemistry between Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun grew. However, the film ultimately received mixed reviews, with most criticising Sulli’s intimate scenes, as well as her intimate scenes with Kim Soo Hyun , was leaked online, spreading rapidly across websites and social media platforms.”

Who is Seo Ye-ji

Seo Ye-ji is a Korean actress who has 1.9M followers on Instagram. According to IDMb, she was born on April 6, 1990 in Seoul, South Korea and is best known for It’s Okay To Not Be OKay in 2020, she has also been in By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture in 2019 and Recalled in 2021.

Who is Kim Soo Hyun and what’s the scandal relating to him?

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, who is best known for his role in Queen of Tears, is currently facing intense backlash after allegations surfaced linking him to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Sae-ron’s aunt publicly accused Soo Hyun of dating the late actress when she was just 15 years old, while he was 27. The alleged relationship lasted for six years, from 2015 to 2021.

His agent Gold Medallist has released a statement, denying the allegations, the statement read: “The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun through their YouTube broadcast are clearly false.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Garosero Research Institute made claims that our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Jinho Lee to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron, and made many malicious claims against our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun, such as claims that the late actress Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun since she was 15, claims that the agency's response at the time of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident was unfair, and claims that our agency's manager was close with YouTuber Jinho Lee.

“However, all of these are false claims that we absolutely cannot tolerate, and our agency plans to consider the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute's spread of false information."

Gold Medallist also addressed the death of Sae-ron’s death and said: "Our company is heartbroken by the news of the death of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who was once with our company, and we mourn the deceased. However, the spreading of false information like the above by Garosero Research Institute is simply repeating the behavior of the so-called 'cyber wrecker' that the deceased had such a hard time with while alive, and it is damaging not only our company but also the deceased's reputation for its own benefit. Our company will respond sternly to this."