Actress Kim Sae-ron died by suicide last month after being found dead in her home.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Gold Medalist has released a statement regarding claims he dated actress Kim Sae-ron and said: "The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun through their YouTube broadcast are clearly false."

“Garosero Research Institute made claims that our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Jinho Lee to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron, and made many malicious claims against our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun, such as claims that the late actress Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun since she was 15, claims that the agency's response at the time of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident was unfair, and claims that our agency's manager was close with YouTuber Jinho Lee. However, all of these are false claims that we absolutely cannot tolerate, and our agency plans to consider the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute's spread of false information."

Who is Kim Soo Hyun as he denies dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

The statement also read: "Our company is heartbroken by the news of the death of the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who was once with our company, and we mourn the deceased. However, the spreading of false information like the above by Garosero Research Institute is simply repeating the behavior of the so-called 'cyber wrecker' that the deceased had such a hard time with while alive, and it is damaging not only our company but also the deceased's reputation for its own benefit, and our company will respond sternly to this.”

Who is Kim Soo Hyun?

Kim Soo Hyun has 21.1M followers on Instagram and is an actor who made his debut in the family sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile. He also appeared in TV dramas Dream High, Moon Embracing Sun, as well as movies such as The Thieves and Secretly, Greatly. He appeared in Queen of Tears in 2024.

What happened to Kim Sae-ron?

Actress Kim Sae-ron was found unresponsive by a friend at her home in Seoul by a friend on Sunday, February 16, and was later pronounced dead. She had started her career at the age of nine and was regarded as one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses.

She gained recognition for her breakout role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, for which she won the award for best new actress at the Korean Film Awards. She was the star of Netflix series Bloodhounds, in which two boxers join forces with a moneylender to take down a loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.