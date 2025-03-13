Seo Ye-ji and Kim Soo Hyun starred together in the drama It’s Okay Not To Be Okay back in 2020.

Actress Seo Ye-ji has addressed speculation linking her to actor Kim Soo Hyun. Seo Ye-ji wrote the message via her official fan cafe and as quoted by Koreaboo said: “My dearest yeyes,

“I’m only human… So this has been overwhelming, stressful… and I’m so sick and tired of it all. It saddens me and suffocates me… I’ve been holding back and back… but I ended up responding to this comment. I deleted it, though.

“I wish people would… please… stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don’t even know why I have to explain myself… but I’m just extra frustrated tonight… Good night, yeyes.”

Who is Seo Ye-ji?

Seo Ye-ji is a Korean actress who has 1.9M followers on Instagram. According to IDMb, she was born on April 6, 1990 in Seoul, South Korea and is best known for It’s Okay To Not Be OKay in 2020, she has also been in By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture in 2019 and Recalled in 2021.

Who is Kim Soo Hyun and what’s the scandal relating to him?

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun South Korean who is best known for his role in Queen of Tears is currently facing intense backlash after allegations surfaced linking him to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Sae-ron’s aunt publicly accused Soo Hyun of dating the late actress when she was just 15 years old, while he was 27. The alleged relationship lasted for six years, from 2015 to 2021.

His agent Gold Medallist has released a statement, denying the allegations, the statement read: “The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun through their YouTube broadcast are clearly false.

“Garosero Research Institute made claims that our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Jinho Lee to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron, and made many malicious claims against our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun, such as claims that the late actress Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun since she was 15, claims that the agency's response at the time of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident was unfair, and claims that our agency's manager was close with YouTuber Jinho Lee.

“However, all of these are false claims that we absolutely cannot tolerate, and our agency plans to consider the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute's spread of false information."

Gold Medallist also addressed the death of Sae-ron’s death and said: "Our company is heartbroken by the news of the death of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who was once with our company, and we mourn the deceased. However, the spreading of false information like the above by Garosero Research Institute is simply repeating the behavior of the so-called 'cyber wrecker' that the deceased had such a hard time with while alive, and it is damaging not only our company but also the deceased's reputation for its own benefit. Our company will respond sternly to this."