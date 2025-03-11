South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, known for his role in ‘Queen of Tears’ is facing intense backlash after allegations surfaced linking him to the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Fans have flooded his social media with criticism, calling him "disgusting" amid grooming allegations made by Sae-ron’s aunt. The controversy erupted after Sae-ron’s aunt publicly accused Soo Hyun of dating the late actress when she was just 15 years old, while he was 27. The alleged relationship lasted for six years, from 2015 to 2021.

Korean news outlets obtained photos of the two posing closely, including one initially uploaded and quickly deleted by Sae-ron in March 2024. Following the resurfacing of a second photo, Soo Hyun’s agency has yet to comment on the new evidence.

Adding to the outrage, Soo Hyun, now 37, has been accused of attempting to extort millions from Sae-ron through his agency, Gold Medalist, which represented her until her DUI incident. Sae-ron’s aunt claimed that the company initially demanded a ₩20.0 billion KRW (about $13.7 million USD) penalty from her, later reducing it to ₩700 million KRW (about $480,000 USD) and offering to cover the cost. However, in 2024, Gold Medalist allegedly filed a lawsuit demanding repayment of the sum.

A message reportedly sent by Sae-ron on March 19, 2024, was revealed by Korean media outlets, in which she pleaded with Soo Hyun for more time to pay off the debt:

"Oppa, this is Sae Ron. I received the letter of certification today, that (your company) is suing me. You said that you would give me ample time, so I’m working hard, preparing to make a comeback. I will pay you back with a percentage from each work. I’m not saying that I won’t pay you back, but if you suddenly ask for ₩700 million KRW (about $480,000 USD) right now, I really can’t do anything. It’s not that I won’t, but I can’t. Do you really have to take it as far as a lawsuit? Please save me… I beg of you. Give me some time."

Sae-ron was found dead in her apartment last month at age 24, and allegations have surfaced that she took her own life on February 16, which was Soo Hyun’s birthday. The actor has been further criticised for attending G-Dragon’s album listening party on February 25, just days after Sae-ron’s passing. His presence at the high-profile event has fuelled backlash, with fans now accusing him of lacking remorse and labelling him "terrifying."

The controversy has also prompted many calling for brands to drop Soo Hyun from endorsements. Currently, he is the face of 19 high-profile brands, and fans have threatened boycotts against companies that continue working with him.

In response, Gold Medalist released a statement on behalf of Soo Hyun, strongly denying the allegations: "The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun through their YouTube broadcast are clearly false.

“Garosero Research Institute made claims that our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Jinho Lee to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron, and made many malicious claims against our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun, such as claims that the late actress Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun since she was 15, claims that the agency's response at the time of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident was unfair, and claims that our agency's manager was close with YouTuber Jinho Lee.

“However, all of these are false claims that we absolutely cannot tolerate, and our agency plans to consider the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute's spread of false information."

The agency also addressed Sae-ron’s passing, saying: "Our company is heartbroken by the news of the death of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who was once with our company, and we mourn the deceased. However, the spreading of false information like the above by Garosero Research Institute is simply repeating the behavior of the so-called 'cyber wrecker' that the deceased had such a hard time with while alive, and it is damaging not only our company but also the deceased's reputation for its own benefit. Our company will respond sternly to this."