Actor Kim Soo Hyun took part in recent filming of TV series Good Day but with reportedly ‘minimal participation.’

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for actor Kim Soo Hyun. Fashion power house Prada has decided to cut ties with the actor and released a very brief statement which said: “It has been mutually decided to end the collaboration between Prada and Kim Soo Hyun.”

Prada was not the first label to cut ties with Kim Soo Hyun and in recent days, brands such as bakery chain Tous Les Jours, supermarket chain Homeplus, and the sportswear company K2 Korea, have all pulled ads featuring the actor from their official channels.

Now according to website Soompi, “On March 13, a representative from MBC’s variety show “Good Day” stated, “After checking, the filming proceeded as scheduled, but [Kim Soo Hyun’s] participation was minimized.

Will Kim Soo Hyun withdraw from filming Good Day, has he left South Korea? Kim Soo Hyun attends Beyond skincare event on April 23, 2014 in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Amid speculation that he might withdraw from filming and the show due to ongoing controversy, it was confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun attended the recording, though in a reduced capacity.”

Has Kim Soo Hyun left South Korea?

There are rumours on X that Kim Soo Hyun has left Korea, but this has not been confirmed.

Will Kim Soo Hyun be in the Disney + drama Knock Off?

According to The Korea Times, “The situation has also cast a shadow on Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming Disney+ drama "Knock-Off," in which he plays the lead role. A Disney+ official has said the release schedule has not yet been confirmed.”

What is the scandal relating to Kim Soo Hyun?

South Korean acto r Kim Soo Hyun , who is best known for his role in Queen of Tears is currently facing intense backlash after allegations surfaced linking him to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Sae-ron’s aunt publicly accused Soo Hyun of dating the late actress when she was just 15 years old, while he was 27. The alleged relationship lasted for six years, from 2015 to 2021.

What has Kim Soo Hyun’s agency said?

Gold Medallist released a statement which read: “The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun through their YouTube broadcast are clearly false.

“Garosero Research Institute made claims that our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Jinho Lee to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron, and made many malicious claims against our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun, such as claims that the late actress Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun since she was 15, claims that the agency's response at the time of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident was unfair, and claims that our agency's manager was close with YouTuber Jinho Lee.

“However, all of these are false claims that we absolutely cannot tolerate, and our agency plans to consider the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute's spread of false information."

Gold Medallist also addressed the death of Sae-ron’s death and said: "Our company is heartbroken by the news of the death of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who was once with our company, and we mourn the deceased. However, the spreading of false information like the above by Garosero Research Institute is simply repeating the behavior of the so-called 'cyber wrecker' that the deceased had such a hard time with while alive, and it is damaging not only our company but also the deceased's reputation for its own benefit. Our company will respond sternly to this.”