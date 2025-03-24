Gold Medalist represent Kim Soo Hyun and other artists such as Kim Si-eun.

Gold Medalist, the agency who represents actor Kim Soo Hyun, describe themselves on their website as a “developing celebrity management business, with our members’ extensive experience at the core of our company.”

Gold Medallst also wrote that they are “working on becoming the leading company in the new Hallyu wave by producing South Korean cultural content suitable for the rapidly changing global media environment.”

Although Gold Medalist is in the public eye at the moment as they represent Kim Soo Hyun, they also look after the likes of Kim Sie-un who is a South Korean actress who is best known for her breakthrough role in Next Sohee, co-starring Bae Doona and for starring in Squid Games season two. As translated by SBS Star, she said: “I don’t have a lot of opportunities to work with such legendary actors, so it’s just such an honour for me to work with them. I feel grateful for this amazing opportunity. I’m trying to learn as much as I can while working with them.”

Kim Soo Hyun and Gold Medalist: A look at the agency who represent South Korean actor. South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun speaks during the "1st Memories In Taiwan" press conference on March 21, 2014. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Kim Si-eun was originally set to star alongside Kim Soo Hyun in the Disney + comedy ‘Knock Off’ but decided not to in the end. Following the current controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun, the comedy has been frozen.

A statement was shared by Walt Disney Company Korea to the Korea Joongang Daily which read: “After careful consideration, we have paused plans to release 'Knock-Off.” The comedy was set to premiere in April and the release date was slated for sometime this year.

Two Days ago, allkpop reported that Kim Soo Hyun is considering suing the family of the late actress Kim sae-ron for defamation and said: A representative of LKB & Partners, the law firm representing Kim Soo Hyun, commented, "We are currently considering legal measures over the false accusations that Kim Soo Hyun dated a minor."

The rep added, "Both Kim Soo Hyun and Gold Medalist are mourning the loss of the late Kim Sae Ron. Thus far, they have refrained from pursuing legal measures out of respect for the bereaved family members. However, the family continued to threaten Kim Soo Hyun and even went as far as to publicize a private photo of Kim Soo Hyun without his consent, so we had no choice but to move forward with legal action."

As well as representing Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Si-eun, Gold Medalist’s other clients include actor Lee Chae-min, Kim Seung-ho, musician and actor Lee Jong-hyun and other stars. Gold Medalist has 393K followers on Instagram. Although some fans have sent positive messages of support to the agency such as “I will stand by KIMSOOHYUN until the end and protect him at all costs. Stay strong please,” others have said comments like “justiceforsaeron.”