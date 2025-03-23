The tragic saga that has developed after the death of young Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has taken another twist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Sae-ron died on February 16 at the age of 24 - it’s thought she took her own life, and it may or may not be a coincidence that the date is actor Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday.

Kim Soo Hyun, 37, is one of Korea’s biggest and highest-paid actors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allegations were soon thrown around that Soo Hyun had groomed Sae-ron after she became a child star. It’s been alleged that the pair dated when Sae-ron was just 15 - but Soo Hyun vigorously denies this and says they had a relationship when she was an adult, from 2019 to 2020.

Kim Sae-ron, left, and Kim Soo Hyun | Getty

He is represented by the Korean entertainment company Gold Medalist. Korean publication Allkpop has reported that on Thursday Gold Medalist filed a criminal complaint against the YouTube channel Hoverlab, the family of Kim Sae-ron, and the individual known as an "aunt" of Kim Sae-ron, for “publicising an inappropriate photo of him without consent”. According to Gold Medalist the photo showing Soo Hyun in a compromising position, was distributed without consent is tantamount to a criminal act of sexual harassment.

Now it seems that Soo Hyun may be taking legal action himself. Allkpop says his lawyers are looking into suing Sae-ron’s family for defamation when they claimed the couple had dated when she was underage.

Allkpop quoted a spokesman for LKB & Partners, the law firm representing Kim Soo Hyun, as saying: “We are currently considering legal measures over the false accusations that Kim Soo Hyun dated a minor."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rep added: “Both Kim Soo Hyun and Gold Medalist are mourning the loss of the late Kim Sae-ron. Thus far, they have refrained from pursuing legal measures out of respect for the bereaved family members. However, the family continued to threaten Kim Soo Hyun and even went as far as to publicize a private photo of Kim Soo Hyun without his consent, so we had no choice but to move forward with legal action.”

Kim Soo Hyun is said to be currently holed up in his private residence in Seongdong District, Seoul, spending time with his family, who are shielding him from the worst of the media fallout.

He has suffered from the scandal as brands like Prada and Dinto cut ties with Kim Soo Hyun, and Disney+ delayed his drama Knock Off, while a Good Day episode featuring G-Dragon was postponed

And as a report in DMNews puts it: “This isn’t just celebrity gossip—it’s a clash of truth, power, and accountability in South Korea’s unforgiving entertainment industry. If Kim Soo Hyun dated a minor, it’s a legal and moral breach that could end his career. If the family’s wrong, their accusations have already inflicted irreparable damage. The potential defamation lawsuit raises the stakes: it’s no longer just about defending his past but reclaiming his future. And with Kim Sae-ron’s tragic death as the backdrop, the story resonates as a cautionary tale about fame, scrutiny, and the cost of secrets.”