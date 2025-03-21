Actor Kim Soo Hyun is set to make his first public appearance since the controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron became public.

The Queen of Tears star is reportedly scheduled to participate in a fan meeting in Taiwan on March 30, during the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by the retail chain 7-11.

Soo Hyun’s appearance at the event was uncertain until recently, as he had temporarily suspended his activities following the exposé of his relationship with Kim Sae-ron. The controversy led to many brands halting their collaborations with the actor, and there were even discussions about Kim facing a potential penalty of 1.32 billion KRW (approximately $900,000 USD) if he cancelled his scheduled appearance in Taiwan.

Reports indicate that the Taiwanese police will deploy 50 officers to ensure public order at the event and address any potential illegal or disorderly behaviour. However, the authorities said this security presence is part of general event precautions, not specifically due to Soo Hyun’s participation.

Soo Hyun has come under public scrutiny after it was alleged that he was in a relationship with late actress Sae-ron when she was a minor, with a 12-year-age gap.

Kim Soo Hyun controversy: Prada cuts ties with actor after dating scandal with Kim Sae-ron, who will be next? Photo: Getty Images | Getty

Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, was also accused of attempting to extort money from Sae-ron after her DUI incident. The agency, founded by the actor, reportedly demanded 20.0 billion KRW (around $13.7 million USD) in penalty fees, later reducing the amount to 700 million KRW ($480,000 USD). In 2024, Gold Medalist allegedly filed a lawsuit against Sae-ron for the amount, despite previous assurances that she would not have to repay it.

Sae-ron passed away in February 2025 at the age of 24, with reports surfacing that she took her own life on February 16 - which also happens to be Soo Hyun’s birthday.

Soo Hyun has since lost major brand deals including Prada and Cuckoo following the allegations. So far, Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, have denied all allegations and have initiated legal action.