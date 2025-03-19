A new video has revealed disturbing details about the late actress Kim Sae-ron’s life, including claims she had already been married before her tragic death.

The video, released by controversial reporter Lee Jin Ho on Wednesday (March 19) uncovered voice recordings between Sae-ron and a former agency staff member, which suggest that the actress had married her boyfriend overseas under troubling circumstances.

Sae-ron, known for her roles in various popular dramas, had posted a series of photos in January 2025 with a mystery man, later deleting them quickly. The photos, which were captioned "Marry," led to widespread speculation about her personal life. Initially, her representatives stated that the photos were part of a "wedding photoshoot-like" session with a close friend. However, the voice recordings obtained by Jin Ho paint a much more complicated and unsettling picture.

In the recordings, Sae-ron allegedly confessed that the photos were uploaded by her boyfriend after they had a fight. When asked by a staff member about the photos, she responded, “I didn’t upload them. My boyfriend did.” The staff member then inquired, “Isn’t he crazy? Sigh,” to which Sae-ron acknowledged, “I know…”

The conversation turned to her marital status, with the staff member questioning whether Sae-ron was married to the man in the photos. Sae-ron, in a candid moment, confirmed that she had indeed married him overseas, stating, “Yes, we already did it... overseas.” This revelation shocked many, as it had not been publicly known that she had married.

The voice recordings also revealed that Sae-ron had been facing pressure from her boyfriend, who allegedly threatened her into the marriage after she became pregnant. She later revealed that she had an abortion, saying, “I got an abortion. But because of that, we ended up getting married.” She further described her boyfriend as someone who "gets insecure occasionally" and who had access to her social media accounts, controlling much of her online presence. Sae-ron said, “He’s kinda insane,” describing his behavior as unpredictable, particularly when he drank.

In a heartbreaking exchange, the staff member expressed sympathy for Sae-ron's situation, acknowledging how trapped she felt in the relationship. Sae-ron lamented, “Yeah, I can’t. Anyway, I changed my Instagram and deleted my KakaoTalk. Sigh. When he drinks, he suddenly gets insane.”

Sae-ron also explained that her parents knew about her boyfriend, and while he appeared "normal," his behaviour became erratic when intoxicated.

The new revelation comes after a recently leaked video allegedly showing actor Kim Soo Hyun and Sae-ron at her home amid their rumoured relationship. Sae-ron’s family, is being cited as further evidence that the two were dating when she was still a minor, with a 12-year age gap.

The video, released by the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute on March 18, appears to show Sae-ron and an unidentified man testing an EMS or massage device, with Sae-ron reacting to the sensation. Although the man’s face is not visible, Garo Sero Research Institute claims the voice and hand movements match Soo Hyun’s.

The background of the video is said to resemble Sae-ron’s known home interior, which she had previously showcased on variety shows. Adding to speculation, the background audio features Blackpink Jennie’s song Solo, which was released in November 2018. This has led fans to deduce that the video was filmed in 2018, when Sae-ron was 19 years old - still considered a minor under Korean law.

Sae-ron passed away in February 2025 at the age of 24, with reports surfacing that she took her own life on February 16 - which also happens to be Soo Hyun’s birthday.