A recently leaked video allegedly showing Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron at her home has reignited controversy surrounding their rumoured relationship.

Sae-ron’s family, is being cited as further evidence that the two were dating when she was still a minor, with a 12-year age gap.

The video, released by the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute on March 18, appears to show Sae-ron and an unidentified man testing an EMS or massage device, with Sae-ron reacting to the sensation. Although the man’s face is not visible, Garo Sero Research Institute claims the voice and hand movements match Soo Hyun’s.

The background of the video is said to resemble Sae-ron’s known home interior, which she had previously showcased on variety shows. Adding to speculation, the background audio features Blackpink Jennie’s song Solo, which was released in November 2018. This has led fans to deduce that the video was filmed in 2018, when Sae-ron was 19 years old - still considered a minor under Korean law.

Despite these claims, Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has denied that he ever visited Sae-ron’s residence. However, the footage has fuelled further online debate, with one post on TheQoo accumulating over 105,000 views and more than 1,000 comments within an hour.

This comes as Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, was accused of attempting to extort money from Sae-ron after her DUI incident. The agency, founded by the actor, reportedly demanded ₩20.0 billion KRW (around $13.7 million USD) in penalty fees, later reducing the amount to ₩700 million KRW ($480,000 USD). In 2024, Gold Medalist allegedly filed a lawsuit against Sae-ron for the amount, despite previous assurances that she would not have to repay it.

Sae-ron passed away in February 2025 at the age of 24, with reports surfacing that she took her own life on February 16 - which also happens to be Soo Hyun’s birthday.

In response to the allegations, Gold Medalist, released a detailed statement addressing claims regarding Sae-ron’s financial debt to the agency, where it denied demanding compensation from Sae-ron for damages related to Queen of Tears or restricting her from contacting agency actors.

The agency also said the first certification of contents sent on March 15, 2024, informed Sae-ron that the agency had written off her debt and that there was no legal obligation for her to repay it.

Meanwhile, the second certification of contents, sent on March 25, 2024, was intended to alleviate Sae-ron’s concerns by explaining the debt situation further. The agency claims it was merely requesting a discussion on repayment terms rather than enforcing immediate payment.

Gold Medalist also stated that Sae-ron’s legal representative responded on March 26, expressing gratitude and confirming their willingness to discuss repayment options.

Despite this clarification, Sae-ron’s family has continued to criticise the agency’s handling of the situation. They claim the certification of contents placed undue pressure on the late actress, contributing to her distress.

Sae-ron’s family is now considering legal action against Soo Hyun and his agency. In a public statement, they expressed frustration over his lack of acknowledgment of their relationship and alleged that the financial dispute exacerbated her struggles.

The family has also accused YouTuber Lee Jin Ho of spreading false information that portrayed Sae-ron negatively, stating: “In our hearts, we wish to file charges under the crime of murder. However, as defamation does not fall under the methods of murder according to legal precedents, we regretfully hope that the deceased’s suffering is fully reflected in the sentencing.”

They further alleged that Soo Hyun never responded to Sae-ron’s attempts to contact him regarding the financial dispute and that the agency’s legal threats deepened her distress.

Since the allegations broke out, the actor has lost brand deals including Prada. He had been the face of 19 major brands across sectors including luxury fashion, finance, cosmetics, and retail.