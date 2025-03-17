K-drama actress Lee Si-young is divorcing her husband of eight years.

According to her agency Ace Factory, Lee, known for her roles in hit drama series ‘Boys Over Flowers’ is divorcing her husband, businessman Cho Seong Hyun.

The statement said: "Both parties have agreed to settle, and the divorce is underway.” The 43-year-old actress married Cho, 52, in 2017. The couple has a seven-year-old son.

Cho is known for his multiple grilled-meat restaurant franchises and has earned the nickname ‘Little Baek Jong Wong’ due to his success. As the CEO of his company, his net worth reportedly estimated at 2.5 billion won (approximately $1.7 million or £1.3 million) as of May 2024.

Lee made her acting debut in 2008, but she was previously known as a competitive boxer, having won multiple amateur titles. In 2013, she qualified for South Korea’s national women’s boxing team in the under-48 kg category.

The couple's wedding in 2017 came as a surprise, as the actress had previously denied reports of her marriage. However, she later announced both her wedding and pregnancy in an Instagram post.

She wrote at the time: “I have decided to marry the person I love this coming fall. Though this is quite last minute, as soon as my drama ended, my family and I came to this decision after much discussion. I decided to announce my marriage so quickly because I am currently 14 weeks pregnant.”