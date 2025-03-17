As well as being linked to actress Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo Hyun has also been romantically connected to Lim Na-young.

When the Garosero Research Institute hosted its third live broadcast on March 12 and included Kim Ji-won as an actress who Kim Soo Hyun reportedly dated, they also mentioned the late actress Kim Sae ron and Lim Na-young. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Lim Na-young, she is a South Korean actress, singer and rapper, known mononymously as Nayoung.

When it comes to her acting career, Lim Na-Young, has appeared in Flower of Evil in 2020, Imitation in 2021 and Twenty Hacker, also in 2021. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Lim Na-young explained how she had become interested in acting and said: “Because I majored in TV and entertainment in college, I learned how to use a camera, write screenplays, and edit video. As I studied, I realized, ‘Just like how I dream of becoming a singer, there are so many people who dream of becoming an actor,’ and those experiences made me develop an interest in acting.”

Lim Na-Young also became known for coming tenth in Mnet's reality survival show Produce 101. She was also part of the South Korean girl groups I.O.I and Pristi. There was hope by fans that girl group I.O.I might reform after Lim Na-young along with former members Kim Se-jeong and Jung Chae-yeon reunited with Chung Ha for her track ‘There Goes Santa Clause, back in 2024.

Who is Lim Na-young and did she date Kim Soo Hyun, what is the link? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In February 2025 Chung Ha told Vulture magazine that” I envy the groups who stay together longer than ten months! I really do. I would love to gather with my girls again. We always talk about it. I don’t know if it would really happen, but it would be one of my dreams come true.”

How is Lim Na-young linked to Kim Soo Hyun?

According to a report in 2024, Lim Na-young and Kim Soo Hyun were reportedly spotted at a party affiliated with the Ultra Music Festival Korea. Neither Lim Na-young nor Kim Soo Hyun confirmed rumours of a romance between the pair.

She was previously linked to actor Choi Woong, but the pair were reportedly just good friends. They are said to have first met after starring in a play together.

Lim Na-Young has 428K followers on her Instagram and she last posted photographs of herself in a pink jumper and seemingly enjoying a drink in a cafe on March 3, 2025. Fans have shared their thoughts on this Instagram post and one fan wrote: “Run,” whilst another wrote: “Run girl, don’t even associate with that man again.”