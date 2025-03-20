The death of South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has raised disturbing revelations, with her best friend now claiming that the abuse she suffered from her husband led to her untimely death.

Audio recordings from the day of her death, released by controversial YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, reveal a conversation between Sae-ron's best friend and a staff member from her former agency. The two discussed the abuse Sae-ron endured at the hands of her husband, which reportedly included physical assault.

In the first audio recording, dated February 16 - the day the actress was found dead at her home - Sae-ron's best friend, identified only as "B," tells the staff member, "He would hit her and create a huge fuss," adding, "It was physical assault. I have the pictures of his assault." The best friend further shared that Sae-ron had shown her a picture of a cut on her neck, which she said was a result of the abuse. "Sae Ron said she was so sorry to me," said "B," referring to their conversation.

The second recording, also from the same day, revealed more about the toxic relationship. "He contacted me... I really wanted to curse back but for Sae-ron, I didn’t respond," said "B," detailing how the abusive husband continuously reached out with threats. "Sae-ron was so sorry to me," "B" continued, adding that her friends believe the abuse was a major factor in her death.

On Wednesday (March 20), Garo Sero Institute released a video where Sae-ron's former manager, Kim Se Ui, responded to these claims. Kim Se Ui revealed that the 24-year-old Bloodhounds star had been both married and required an abortion, stating, “There would be no reason to file a criminal suit for sexual harassment if the photo was not real,” which cast doubt on whether the photo of Sae-ron’s abuse was indeed genuine.

Se Ui also shared that Kim Sae-ron's mother had been unable to address the rumours publicly, citing her physical and emotional exhaustion. "Sae-ron’s mother was crying uncontrollably yesterday," Se Ui stated. “We saw how difficult it was for her to even stand up. It’s heartbreaking.”

Sae-ron’s family, however, has denied knowledge of her marriage or abortion. “Her family members told us they never heard of Sae-ron getting married," Se Ui explained. “And the abortion? They said they couldn’t understand why Sae-ron would have said such a thing to her manager.”

Additionally, her family denied claims that they were unaware of medical expenses, as it was alleged that her manager had to pay ₩20.0 million KRW (about $13,700 USD) for the hospital bills. The family expressed disbelief and demanded proof of the claims.

This comes as Sae-ron’s former agency, Gold Medalist filed a criminal suit against both the operator of Garo Sero Research Institute, Kim Se Ui, and Sae-ron’s family. The lawsuit was in response to the publication of a compromising photo of actor Kim Soo Hyun, which was allegedly taken at Sae-ron’s house. According to Gold Medalist the photo, which shows Soo Hyun in a compromising position, was distributed without consent and constitutes a criminal act of sexual harassment.

“Gold Medalist is deeply saddened by the passing of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who was once part of our agency, and we continue to mourn the loss,” the agency stated in their official announcement. "However, the photo of actor Kim Soo Hyun posted on Garo Sero’s channel... is a photo that should neither be made public nor has any reason to be disclosed. Posting such a photo on a YouTube channel is clearly a criminal act."

The agency also voiced concerns over the spread of false information by both Sae-ron’s family and Garo Sero, which they claim is fuelling baseless rumours. They further warned that continued misinformation would lead to comprehensive legal action to protect the honour of the agency and the actor.

Gold Medalist had previously denied that Soo Hyun had ever visited Sae-ron’s house, despite dating rumours between the two lasting for six years, during which the actress was a minor.