The late actress Kim Sae-ron’s ex-boyfriend has reportedly been identified as Lee Chan Hee.

According to reports, Kim Sae-ron’s ex boyfriend, who was previously known only as ‘K’ has been identified as Lee Chan Hee. Recently, the ex-boyfriend of Kim Sae-ron, known only as “K” said that actor Kim Soo Hyun had no involvement in her death.

In an exclusive interview with Korean media outlet THE FACT, he said: “As someone who knew Sae-ron better than anyone else, it’s absurd to me that her aunt suddenly appears, claims to be part of her bereaved family, and is now pushing the narrative that Kim Sae-ron died because of Kim Soo Hyun.”

He also said: Why do you think her biological parents aren’t the ones stepping forward? Don’t you think it might be because they are the ones she wanted to escape from?”

According to Koreaboo, Kim Sae-ron’s ex, ‘K’ has now been identified and Koreaboo reported that “Because THE FACT did not remove some of the personal information on his evidence, K’s name, Chan Hee, has been revealed to the public. Kim Se Ui (or Kim Say) of the YouTube channel Garasero Institute has alleged that K was a contestant on MBC‘s idol audition program, Fan Pick.”

Kim Soo Hyun: Kim Sae-ron's ex boyfriend 'K' reportedly identified as Lee Chan Hee, who is he?

Lee Chan Hee is best known for appearing as a member of the Super Pick team on K-Pop survival show called Fan Pick that was on TV from August 30, 2023 until October 18 of the same year. Lee Chan was eliminated as part of the Super Pick team in the final episode of the show and the final six trainees went on to become part of PICKUS group on April, 23, 2024.

What is the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun?

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun relates to allegations that he was involved with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. His agency Gold Medalist has refuted these allegations.

Who was Kim Sae-ron?

Actress Kim Sae-ron was found unresponsive by a friend at her home in Seoul on Sunday, February 16, and was later pronounced dead. She had started her career at the age of nine and was regarded as one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses.

She gained recognition for her breakout role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, for which she won the award for best new actress at the Korean Film Awards. She was the star of Netflix series Bloodhounds, in which two boxers join forces with a moneylender to take down a loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.