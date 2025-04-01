Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Richard Norton’s wife Judy Green announced his death on Instagram.

The death of Mad Max actor Richard Norton was announced by his wife Judy Green on Instagram, who wrote: “I am numb and devastated, I have no words I have lost my everything.

“I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love ❤️ of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss. Judy.”

Following Judy Green’s announcement about her husband’s death, she has been inundated with condolences. Film Director James Gunn simply wrote: “❤️❤️❤️,” whilst a fan wrote: “Rest in peace air I’ve watched you along with Miss Cynthia Rothrock you were a great team since I was a kid. Your contribution to MA was unreal lucky for those who have met and privileged to train you. So shocking and sudden too! 😢”

Mad Max actor, martial artist and stunt coordinator Richard Norton dies suddenly at the age of 75. Photo: rjnorton70/Instagram | rjnorton70/Instagram

Following James Gunn’s comment on Richard Norton’s wife Judy Green’s Instagram, he took to his own Instagram to pay tribute to him and wrote: “Richard Norton was a wonderfully talented stunt performer, stunt coordinator, and actor. He was also a friend. I met Richard as the fight choreographer on The Suicide Squad; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs Rick Flag Jr. and more.”

James Gunn also wrote: “He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies. I’d constantly grill him for tales about working on the 90’s Hong Kong movies we both loved so much, and he was always happy to oblige. Richard seemed twenty years younger than he was so I was particularly surprised to wake up this morning to hear of his passing.

“My love goes out to his entire family, all his friends and coworkers who adored him, and especially his wife Judy, who he always spoke of with even more gusto than when discussing exchanging onscreen blows with Jackie Chan. The film world will be a less vibrant place without him. Rest in Peace, friend. ❤️”

Chuck Norris also shared a tribute to Richard Norton on Instagram and wrote: “I am absolutely heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend and brother, Richard Norton. The wonderful memories we shared will forever be cherished in my heart.

“Richard, you made me not only a better martial artist but a better person. You inspired so many, and your legacy and impact will continue to live on for generations to come. You were truly one of the finest men I’ve ever known. I long for more time together, but I take comfort in the fact that we will meet again.

“Please join Gena and me in praying for Judy, Richard’s wife, best friend, and the love of his life, as well as their family during this devastating time. I love you, brother. Rest in peace.”

Richard Norton had been a bodyguard for the likes of The Rolling Stones and Linda Ronstadt for two decades and was proficient in the likes of judo, Karate and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He had trained actors such as Ben Affleck, Margo Robbie and Scarlett Johansson and worked as fight coordinator alongside Chuck Norris on the CBS series Walker Texas Ranger.

He also was a fight coordinator on the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road and the Dark Phoenix in 2019. People magazine reported that “One of his most recent roles was playing The Prime Imperator in 2024's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which he also played in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.”