Richard Chamberlain, star of Shogun and The Bourne Identity, dies age 90

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 1960s TV star who was best known for his work in Shogun has died at the age of 90, his publicist has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Chamberlain, the handsome hero of the 60s television series Dr Kildare who found a second career as an award-winning “king of the miniseries,” has died. Chamberlain died on Saturday night (March 29) in Waimanalo, Hawaii, of complications following a stroke, according to his publicist Harlan Boll.

Tall, with classic good looks and romantic style, Chamberlain became an instant favourite with teenage girls as the compassionate physician on the TV series that aired from 1961 to 1966. Photoplay magazine named him most popular male star for three years in a row, from 1963-65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not until 2003 did he acknowledge publicly what Hollywood insiders had long known, that he was gay. He made the revelation in his autobiography Shattered Love.

Actor Richard Chamberlain has died age 90, his publicist has confirmed. | Getty Images

In a statement, partner Martin Rabbett said: “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now - he is free and soaring to those loved ones before us.

“How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

The actor became known as “king of the TV miniseries” in 1978 when he landed the starring role in Centennial, an epic production 24 hours long and based on James Michener’s sprawling novel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He followed that in 1980 with Shogun, another costly, epic miniseries based on James Clavell’s period piece about an American visitor to Japan.

Chamberlain was the first actor to play Jason Bourne - long before Matt Damon took on the role - with the 1988 TV film The Bourne Identity. He also starred in the likes of Petulia and The Towering Inferno.