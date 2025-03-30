Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruce Glover’s actor son Crispin confirmed his father’s passing on Instagram.

Crispin Glover took to Instagram to share the news that his father, James Bond actor Bruce Glover had passed away. Alongside a photograph of himself as a child with his parents, his caption simply read: “Bruce Herbert Glover May 2, 1932 - March 12, 2025.”

Following Crispin’s announcement, he has been inundated with comments. One fan wrote: "I am very saddened to hear about the passing of your dear father , he was a great special human being and wonderful actor. I am very sorry for your loss . I wish you and your family all the strength for the time to come💐,” whilst another said: “I am deeply sorry for your loss, Crispin. Sending my deepest condolences.”

Bruce Glover will be best remembered for playing the role of assassin Mr. Wint in the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever. When it came to other film roles, he also appeared in Walking Tall, Hard Times, and as Duffy in Chinatown.

James Bond star Bruce Glover who was the villain in ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ has died at the age of 92, Actors Bruce Glover (left) and Putter Smith in Amsterdam for a location shoot on the latest James Bond film 'Diamonds are Forever', 4th July 1971. They play assassins Mr. Wint (W. Winter) and Mr. Kidd (Charles Kidd) in the film. (Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In a blog interview, Bruce Glover spoke about working with director Guy Hamilton in the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever and said: “Whatever you come up with, if you have a good director you can discuss with him what you want to do. Like Guy Hamilton was wide open to every idea I had and a lot of the success of the humor of that film was me. Those were all my ideas.”

Bruce Glover was born on May 2, 1932 in Chicago to parents, Eva and Herbet. Although his father Herbet was religious and didn’t want his son going to the movies, his mother still took him.

Bruce Glover considered two other careers, he painted, so thought about becoming an artist. He also played football at Carl Schurz High School but decided against being an athlete.

Actor Bruce Glover was stationed in Korea when he served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Afterward, Glover got the part of Kilroy in a local production of Williams’ Camino Real — he said he had never seen a play before — did summer stock in Wisconsin and in 1957 earned a degree in speech from Northwestern, where he advised Warren Beatty to leave college to go to New York to get on with acting.”

Bruce Glover was married to Betty, a ballet dancer, who predeceased him in 2016, the couple had been married for 56 years. As well as son Crispin, Bruce Glover was also father to Michael Leigh Glover.