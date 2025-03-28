Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pierce Brosnan has made an incredible claim about his potential future in the James Bond franchise.

The actor, who played the role of 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002, could make a shock comeback to the murky waters of the spy movies.

Brosnan, 71, starred in Bond films of varying quality, from the excellent GoldenEye to the train wreck of Die Another Day. He has spoken on the red carpet recently about returning as 007, and was recently asked about this once again on the Jonathan Ross Show.

Speaking on the chat show, Brosnan said: “No-one’s spoken to me about it. I’ve heard all of the rumours. Listen, they know where to find me. Let’s see where the wind takes us.

Pierce Brosnan played James Bond during the 1990s and early 2000s, before Daniel Craig took on the role.

“It’s going to be another man’s job. I’m not looking to go there. I’m quite happy with my career. I’ve done it, it was wonderful. Delightful kind of notion to contemplate.”

It has been almost four years since the last James Bond film, No Time To Die - which was also Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. Since then, rumours have been aplenty over who might replace him, with a bunch of actors being shortlisted.

Amazon MGM Studios, which recently took full creative control of the franchise, has reportedly laid out plans to get a new entry into cinemas by the end of 2027. This tight schedule likely rules out a few popular candidates, such as Henry Cavill and Rege-Jean Page.

Progress has been made in other areas, however, with producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal appointed to steer the franchise in its new direction. In a joint statement, Heyman and Pascal said: “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Brosnan cited that rejoining the Bond franchise would be a “romantic notion”.

He said: “Of course, how could I not be interested? But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so.

“It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it's best left to another man, really. Flesh blood.

“The life of an actor is a very capricious game, and the actual doing of it, the actual want and desire of it is fairly straightforward and broad reaching, but the actual doing of it takes time, it takes a lifetime if you're going to stay at the table. So yeah, you look for work that will exhilarate you.”