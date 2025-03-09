Pierce Brosnan says James Bond should be British as Oxford-born actor Theo James bookies' 007 favourite
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan says the next incumbent should be British - as Oxford-born actor Theo James becomes to bookies' favourite to be the next 007.
Brosnan, who is Irish, told the Sunday Telegraph it was the "right decision" for the franchise's long-standing producers to hand creative control to Amazon.
"It takes great courage for them to let go," he said . "I hope [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."
Amazon MGM Studios will now choose the next Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig, with James Norton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among the hot tips to take on the role, along with James.
Two non-British actors have played the spy in the past; Australian George Lazenby as well as Irishman Brosnan. Bond has never been played by an American, which counts against US-born Austin Butler, who also features in the betting.
Irish stars Paul Mescal, Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner, as well as Australian, Jacob Elordi, are also apparently in the running.
Betting comparison website, Betting Sites Ltd, said James is favourite to land the role, at 5/1, with betting volume analyst Kevin Daylesford saying: "Theo James is the punters' golden ticket. They're throwing down millions GBP2.3 million in the last month alone because he's got that 007 spark: tough, smooth, and dangerously cool. At 5/1, it's the bet everyone's talking about."
The 40-year-old has ignited the betting boards after dominating in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen and oozing Bond vibes in slick ads for Range Rover and Hugo Boss.
