Ex-007 star "interested" in becoming next James Bond - despite now being 71 years old

If it worked for Doctor Who, why couldn’t it work for James Bond?

David Tennant’s return as the titular time lord for the show’s 60th anniversary saw a huge spike in viewing figures, with the BBC bringing back one of its most popular lead actors. Now, a former James Bond star has suggested he fancies doing the same.

It has been almost four years since the last Bond film, which was Daniel Craig’s swansong No Time To Die. Since then, Amazon MGM Studios has bought the rights to the franchise, and recently gained creative control too.

Rumours are suggesting the digital giants are planning to turn away from film in favour of launching a 007 TV series. But who will take the lead role remains a mystery, with a whole host of actors being linked to the job.

Pierce Brosnan played James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002.

Now, a Hollywood star who has played James Bond before has thrown his hat into the ring - despite now being 71 years old.

Pierce Brosnan played 007 in four movies between 1995 and 2002 and would be tempted to reprise the role as the famous spy, although he conceded that it would be better for "fresh blood" to lead the franchise in a new era under Amazon's control.

In an interview with GQ, Brosnan said: “Of course, how could I not be interested? But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so.

“It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it's best left to another man, really. Flesh blood.

“The life of an actor is a very capricious game, and the actual doing of it, the actual want and desire of it is fairly straightforward and broad reaching, but the actual doing of it takes time, it takes a lifetime if you're going to stay at the table. So yeah, you look for work that will exhilarate you.”