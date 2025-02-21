The next James Bond might not even be a film - it could end up being a TV series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As already reported by NationalWorld Amazon MGM Studios has entered into a new joint venture with James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. As part of this agreement, Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the Bond franchise.

Broccoli and her half-brother Wilson have overseen the Bond series since inheriting it from their father, Cubby Broccoli, in the 1990s. Just two months ago, Broccoli voiced her opposition to Amazon’s approach in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, criticising the company’s desire for a “Marvel-style” expansion that would introduce multiple spin-off films and television series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon completed its $8.5bn acquisition of MGM - the studio behind the Bond franchise - in March 2022. Since then, Broccoli has told the media she felt that the franchise was being “held hostage”. She reportedly referred to Amazon executives as “f***ing idiots” and was dismayed when one described Bond as “content,” a term she considered a “death knell.”

Amazon are exploring the idea of the next James Bond being a TV series.

So far this decade there has been a trend towards big franchises moving towards an episodic TV format, particularly those hosted on big streaming services. The likes of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been inundated with TV shows on Disney Plus, both of which have seen a hugely mixed reception from fans.

Before talk this week of the BBC shelving the franchise, there had been rumours of an interconnected Doctor Who universe too, with shows centred around companion Donna Noble and her family, the Unit organisation and even old Doctors.

Amazon is no stranger to milking TV shows from its franchises and household names, with the Grand Tour branching out into shows like Clarkson’s Farm, James May: Our Man In and Richard Hammond's Workshop.