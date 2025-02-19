Next James Bond odds updated as Babygirl star now frontrunner to become 007

A new candidate to become the next James Bond has entered the running - and become a strong option for producers.

After previously not even being an option for the bookmakers, the rising star has quickly established himself as a favourite to become the new 007.

It has been almost four years since Bond’s last outing, which was Daniel Craig’s 2021 swansong No Time To Die. Since then, we have had almost nothing but radio silence from Amazon MGM Studios about who his replacement could be.

Could Babygirl star Harris Dickinson be cast as the next James Bond? | Getty Images for Academy Museum

Now, the bookies have not only revised their odds, but placed someone else entirely at the forefront of the running.

Robert Ford from Betfred said: “Babygirl star Harris Dickinson has emerged in our next James Bond market at 4/1, only trailing current joint-favourites Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton and Josh O'Connor at 3/1.

“Theories have suggested that Dickinson could be in line for the coveted role due to him having no upcoming projects listed on IMDb, despite the immense star appeal he currently holds. The 28-year-old already has a very impressive portfolio of work and has received critical acclaim for his acting alongside Nicole Kidman, as well as his performances in Beach Rats, Triangle of Sadness and The Iron Claw, and is somebody to definitely keep an eye on in the market.

“Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton and Josh O'Connor all boost a 25% probability of being the next 007, whilst previous joint-favourite Theo James has seen his odds drift from 3/1 to 4/1 alongside Dickinson. Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden remains at 6/1, but has been joined by Callum Turner and Henry Cavill at the same price. Previous frontrunner Paul Mescal has drifted out to a 10/1 outsider, despite being priced as short as evens in December.”

Here are the bookies’ complete odds for the next James Bond as of Wednesday, February 19.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 3/1

James Norton - 3/1

Josh O'Connor - 3/1

Harris Dickinson - 4/1

Theo James - 4/1

Callum Turner - 6/1

Henry Cavill - 6/1

Jack Lowden - 6/1

Paul Mescal - 10/1