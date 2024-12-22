Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Bond fans may have to wait even longer for the eagerly anticipated next 007 film, as Barbara Broccoli is said to have clashed with Amazon executives.

Barbara Broccoli is reportedly clashing with Amazon executives, potentially leading to a lengthy wait for the next James Bond film.

The producer, who has overseen the franchise with her half-brother Michael G Wilson since the mid-1990s, is said to have called studio bosses “f**king idiots” over the delays to the long-awaited new film, where a new and as yet unnamed Bond actor will be unveiled.

Amazon acquired the distribution company studio behind James Bond, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for £6 billion two years ago, shortly after the release of Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time to Die.

But, Broccoli is said to be unhappy with Amazon’s position on the franchise, according to The Sun. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that she described the studio as holding the franchise “hostage” and that she is now unwilling to work with them.

According to JoBlo, more than 20 people are involved in the stand off, and quoted Ms Broccoli as stating: “These people are f***ing morons.” There has already been some reported tensions with Amazon already rushing out 007: Road to a Million, a quiz show which had mixed reviews.

James Bond producer Barbara Brocolli. Photo by Getty Images. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A number of actors have been rumoured to be in the running to play the famous spy, but as yet no name has been officially confirmed - and it is understood that no further Bond film has actually been signed off.

Future productions have now reportedly reached a standstill with a feud brewing between Amazon MGM Studios and Brocolli’s Eon Productions.

It has allegedly been difficult to come to an agreement about which actor will play Bond next, Eon Productions, who were behind the casting of Craig and also Pierce Brosnan, are said to be happy to take a chance on an unkown actor while Amazon would prefer an established star.

Broccoli and Wilson still carry the most weight in terms of the overall direction, however. Broccoli made the ultimate decision to hire both Brosnan and Craig.

Currently, the longest gap between Bond films was the six years between Licence to Kill in 1989 and Goldeneye in 1995. The latest Bond film, No Time To Die was released in 2021.