Daniel Craig has revealed he felt “exhausted” after shooting James Bond films and said it would take him “six months to recover”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British movie star, 56, played 007 in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021). His fifth film was his final appearance in the role after 15 years as the spy with the licence to kill.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about the role, he said: “Early on with Bond, I thought I had to do other work, but I didn’t. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most actors are out of work for large chunks, so you take your job offers - but they left me empty. Then, bottom line, I got paid. I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally.

Daniel Craig was left “exhausted” after filming each James Bond film. | PA

“I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out.”

In recent years, conversation has turned to who could replace Craig as the secret service agent.

The actor said: “I keep saying I don’t [care], because people ask me all the time and I’m an ornery, grumpy old man, so I say I don’t give a shit. But I care about it deeply. I care what the franchise does, because I love Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G Wilson, the producers]. But it’s not my decision or problem. I wish them luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor from Chester, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, is also known for appearing in films that include Sylvia (2003), The Golden Compass (2007) and Knives Out (2019).

Asked if he cares whether he will be nominated for an Oscar for his role in new film Queer, he told The Sunday Times: “Don’t be stupid, I’d be over the moon to get a nomination.”

At Windsor Castle in 2022 Craig received the same honour given to his onscreen persona, 007, as he was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to film and theatre.