Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Craig said he would have been “terrified” to make a film like Queer during his time as James Bond.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former James Bond star Daniel Craig said he would have been “terrified” to make a film like Queer during his time as 007. The 56-year-old revealed all while discussing his latest movie centred around a gay romance.

Craig appeared as Bond five times in Casino Royale in 2006, Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, Spectre in 2015, and No Time to Die in 2021. Explaining how he felt he should ‘stay in his lane’ while playing the famous MI6 spy, he said: “I wouldn’t have done [Queer 10 years ago]. I was so wrapped up in Bond and what that was, I would have been terrified of doing something like this. Especially early on with Bond, I was like, ‘This is enough. Stay in my lane.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor was speaking in an interview with The New York Times about his up and coming release, Queer, directed by Italian film director and producer, Luca Guadagnino.

Daniel Craig has been talking about his latest movie, Queer | PA

The movie, which follows outcast American expat Lee (Craig) in 1950’s Mexico City who falls in love with the much younger U.S. Navy serviceman Eugene (Drew Starkey), is an adaptation of the 1985 book of the same name written by author William S. Burroughs.

Ahead of filming, the Road to Perdition actor said he had used an acting coach to help him refine his American accent. Craig also admitted being scared about taking on the role saying he was "literally shaking” during the first take before being calmed by Guadagnino.

He said: “I’ve been working on the voice and doing all these things, but still, you’re just f****** scared. I was shaking, literally shaking. Luca came up to me and it was like he snapped his fingers. He said, ‘Just loosen it.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the preparation for sex scenes, co-star Starkey, 31, said Craig had “no shame in what he was presenting as an actor”, saying: “He finds little intricacies of humanity that we all experience but are maybe too embarrassed to show, and he will wear it on his sleeve.”

While some people may find the content of the film controversial, the former James Bond insists he doesn’t care. He said: “You do have to take care of your audience in film, I think, but you can’t really be winking at them while you’re making it.”

Queer will have a limited release in the US on November 27 and will get its worldwide release on December 13.