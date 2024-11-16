Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The producer of the James Bond film franchise has given her biggest hint yet as to who could be next to play the iconic spy.

While discussing the legacy and future of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli gave an update on the search for the nextJames Bond, whom she noted will be a man, likely in his 30s and not necessarily white.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” Barbara recently told the Associated Press. “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

The last actor to play Bond was, of course, Daniel Craig, who had the role between 2006 and 2021. He was 38 when he first made his debut in Casino Royale (2006), so if the new Bond actor is indeed in his 30s as Broccoli has now suggested this would follow a similar pattern to the previous choice. Craig is, however, of course a white man.

Amazon MGM Studios global head Jennifer Salke recently gave an update on the next film as the UK’s EON Productions continues to maintain majority of creative control over the franchise.

“There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting,” she told The Guardian last month. “I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson]. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead.”

Salke added, “The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point.”

Speculation has been rife about who will be the next Bond after Craig ended his five-film run as the MI6 agent with 2021’s No Time to Die, but three years on it seems it’s no closer to an official decision being made.

For all news related to everyone’s favourite spy, check out our dedicated James Bond page, where we will of course let you know as soon as that eagerly-awaited official casting announcement is made.